Political equations shift in Bihar; Grand Alliance faces internal turmoil, NDA shows unity

Patna, Oct 21 After the nominations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, political equations in the state have undergone a dramatic shift.

The final picture emerging after the last date for the withdrawal of nominations reveals a complex and intriguing scenario.

The Grand Alliance (Opposition INDIA bloc) seat-sharing agreement appears in public, it has exposed serious internal rifts.

A total of 254 candidates from the alliance are contesting for 243 seats, reflecting continuing infighting among allies.

In contrast, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has maintained remarkable unity.

Political observers describe this election not merely as a contest for power but as a test of alliance strength and cohesion.

Many believe that the Opposition's lack of unity could provide an advantage to the NDA.

Within the Grand Alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting on 143 seats, Congress on 61, Left parties on 33, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on 15, and the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) led by I.P. Gupta on three Assembly seats.

However, the total comes to 255 seats, exceeding the Assembly's 243-seat limit -- a numerical sign of continuing discord.

With 255 candidates contesting, political analysts say allies will compete against each other in around 11 constituencies, potentially splitting the Opposition vote and strengthening the NDA's position.

The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, remains the dominant force in the alliance, contesting 143 seats, or nearly 59 per cent of the total seats.

The party's political strategy is built around its traditional Muslim–Yadav vote bank.

However, dissatisfaction among smaller allies has become evident.

In districts such as Gaya, Munger and Siwan, local Congress workers have rebelled against RJD nominees, leading to friendly fights expected in several constituencies.

The Congress, allotted 61 seats, fewer than the 70 it contested in 2020, is witnessing growing unrest.

Local leaders in Gaya, Banka, Munger, and Siwan have protested the seat-sharing distribution, with some filing independent nominations after being denied tickets.

In Munger district, a senior Congress leader rebelled against the official RJD candidate, illustrating the alliance's deep-seated unease.

The Left Front, comprising the CPI (8 seats), CPI-ML (21), and CPM (4), has a strong presence in regions like Ara, Jehanabad, Siwan and Gaya, where labour and youth issues dominate.

The Left, which won 16 seats in 2020, is banking on its worker-youth agenda this time.

However, internal clashes with RJD and Congress candidates in certain constituencies could blunt this ideological momentum.

Analysts warn that such divisions may prevent the Left from fully capitalising on its political base.

Mukesh Sahani's VIP has been allotted 15 seats.

Sahani, a key voice of the Nishad community, had earlier demanded the post of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, sparking tension within the INDIA bloc.

At a public rally, Sahani declared, "The Nishad brothers are angry with the NDA; we will be their voice."

Yet, political experts note that VIP's influence is limited largely to north Bihar, and internal clashes with RJD candidates in a few constituencies expose further cracks within the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, IIP leader I.P. Gupta, who has been given three seats, said, "We will fight for justice; a small beginning will lead to a big victory."

The Grand Alliance is witnessing direct contests among its allies in at least 11 constituencies, including Kahalgaon, Vaishali, Bachhwara, Narkatiaganj, Gaura Bauram, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bihar Sharif, Warisaliganj, Darbhanga, and Katihar.

Such overlapping nominations have raised questions about coordination and strategy within the Opposition INDIA bloc.

On the other hand, the NDA -- comprising BJP (101 seats), JD-U (101), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (29), Hindustani Awam Morcha (six), and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (six) -- has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with relative ease.

Although the NDA skipped a joint press conference, all allies began announcing candidates promptly.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began the poll campaign, emphasising development and stability as poll planks.

Despite initial rebellion, the BJP managed to persuade most dissidents to withdraw before the nomination deadline.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally intervened to restore order.

Leaders such as Shishir Kumar (Patna Sahib), Arjit Shashwat (Bhagalpur), Aniket Kumar (Gopalganj), and Amarendra Pandey (Buxar) withdrew their nominations as independent candidates, minimising the risk of vote division.

This vote consolidation underlines the organisational discipline of the NDA.

