Political parties from Maharashtra hail ‘Operation Sindoor’

Mumbai, May 7 Political parties in Maharashtra have welcomed the successful air strikes, titled Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian armed forces on nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were conducted in response to the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 innocent tourists were killed.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X, saying, “Jai Hind. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also reacted with a brief but emphatic, “Jai Hind.”

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar said 'Operation Sindoor' has once again proven that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism would not be tolerated.

“In response to the attack, India broke the back of the terrorists through Operation Sindoor early this morning with planned, precise attacks. It is reported that nine terrorist camps were destroyed in the operation. We have sent a clear message -- such action will continue until Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is completely eradicated,” he said.

Ajit Pawar congratulated the Indian armed forces, expressing the nation’s full faith in their capabilities and its unity in support of them.

He emphasized that political will is essential to undertake military action beyond the country’s borders. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's courageous and strong leadership has always demonstrated such will,” he said, while also congratulating Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for empowering the armed forces with complete freedom to act.

He said the success of Operation Sindoor was a result of the strength of the armed forces, strong political resolve, and national unity, and expressed confidence that such efforts would continue until terrorism is eliminated.

Former Defence Minister and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) president Sharad Pawar said, “Every Indian has full faith in the Indian Army, which protects the nation’s sovereignty by facing bullets on its chest. Today, proving that faith, the Indian Air Force avenged the terrorist attack in Pahalgam with successful air strikes on nine terrorist locations at around 1.30 a.m. These precise and planned strikes targeted terrorist bases without harming Pakistani civilians or military positions. The entire country is proud of this heroic feat. Heartfelt congratulations to all Indian soldiers who upheld our sovereignty and gave a befitting reply to the Pahalgam attack. Jai Hind!”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut simply said, “Jai Hind.”

State NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Jayant Patil stated, “Our armed forces have once again shown their unwavering determination to protect the nation through Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army has taken a major step toward ending terrorism by striking terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. We stand united in support of our soldiers and our nation. Terrorism will not be tolerated. Jai Hind.”

