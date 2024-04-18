Poll authorities in Jaipur to hold selfie contest to encourage youth to vote

Jaipur, April 18 Election authorities in Jaipur will hold a selfie contest on the polling day on Friday to encourage the youth to vote.

The initiative has been launched by District Election Officer Prakash Rajpurohit.

District SVEEP Nodal Officer Shilpa Singh said, "The participant will have to go to the selfie point and take a selfie after casting a vote at the polling station to participate in the contest. Thereafter, the selfie has to be tagged with social media handles (@deojaipur) of the District Election Officer on Facebook, X and Instagram."

"Likes on selfies will be counted at 8:00 p.m. on April 19 and the selfie getting the most likes in the contest will be awarded a cash prize. The winners will be awarded with a cash amount of Rs 10,000 as first prize, Rs 5,000 as second prize and Rs 3,000 as third prize," she added.

