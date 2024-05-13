Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Returning Officer Suspended In Ujjain for Violating Election Norms At Polling Booth

Voting for the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh's eight parliamentary seats was underway on Monday May 13. A returning officer in Ujjain was suspended after he was found violating election norms at a polling booth.

With rain showers bringing down the temperature slightly, the voters are turning out in large numbers. An average 15 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 a.m., according to the Election Commission's data. Ujjain recorded the highest voter turnout at 16.80 per cent, while Indore registered lowest at 11.48 per cent. Voter turnout in Khandwa, Khargone and Dewas was recorded at 14.68 per cent, 13.35 per cent and 16.79 per cent respectively.

Similarly, voter turnout in Dhar, Mandsaur and Ratlam was recorded at 15.61 per cent, 16.61 per cent and 13.73 per cent respectively. Reserved seats where polling is underway are Ratlam Scheduled Tribe (ST), Dhar (ST), Khargone (ST), Ujjain Scheduled Caste(SC) and Dewas (SC).

Three non-reserved seats where voting is underway are - Khandwa, Indore and Mandsour. A strong 1,63,70,654 electorate, including 82,48,091 men, 81,22,175 women and 388 third-gender persons are expected to seal the fate of 74 candidates.

The eight constituencies spread over 64 assembly segments in 15 districts in the state's Malwa-Nimar region, are considered the bastion of the BJP. The Indore Lok Sabha seat has the maximum number of 14 candidates and Khargone has the least five nominees.

Out of the eight seats, Indore also has the highest number of eligible voters at 25,26,803, while Ujjain has the least number of 17,98,704 electors, the CEO said.

