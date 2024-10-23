Post Gagangir terror attack LG Sinha reviews security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 23 Days after a terror attack in Gagangir that resulted in the death of seven people, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha held a review meeting on Wednesday on the security situation in Kashmir Division, an official statement said.

Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar; Additional Director General of Police, CID, Nitish Kumar; Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Mandeep Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and other senior officials of J&K Police attended the meeting.

"The Lieutenant Governor asked the J&K Police officials to ensure stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for the safety of workers. He stressed upon establishment of mechanisms for regular coordination meetings with project implementing agencies," the statement said.

"The Lieutenant Governor directed the police to conduct security audit of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at strategic points, night patrolling and area domination," it added.

The LG instructed that the police must ensure a robust security and Intelligence grid and intensified, well-planned joint operation with the Army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism.

“The entire terror eco-system including perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists requires to be completely dismantled," LG Sinha said.

On Tuesday the LG travelled to Gagangir, Ganderbal to interact with officers and workers of the project implementing agency and to review the security measures on the project site.

During his visit, the LG chaired a meeting of officers of the police, civil administration, the project implementing agency and other security agencies and directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero terror incidents in order to push rapid social and economic development.

In the meeting, LG Sinha underlined the need for securing vital infrastructure projects across J&K UT and putting in place a multi-pronged and foolproof mechanism for coordination with project implementing agencies to prevent security breaches.

He said the safety and security of workers and officers working on key infrastructure projects is the highest priority of the government.

The LG emphasised the need for stricter access control and regular patrolling around the project sites.

He also directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively to wipe out terrorism in J&K UT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor