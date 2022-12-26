Post triple murder, Surat police carry out night combing, 5K questioned

Surat, Dec 26 On Sunday morning, a textile unit owner, his father and uncle were murdered by an ex-employee and his associate in Surat. The local police had swung into action and arrested both. On Sunday night, 2,500 police personnel carried out combing operations in various areas of Surat city.

In another development, Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate for the fast trial of the case. The SIT will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harshad Mehta.

On Monday, DCP Mehta told the media that within seven days, a charge sheet will be filed before the court and the prosecution will request to transfer the case to a fast-track court.

Surat Police control room, in a statement, has stated that on Sunday night, a combing operation was carried out from 9 PM to 12 midnight.

In three hours, 2500 police personnel questioned 5000 persons in the city. It has registered 135 cases for keeping dangerous weapons like swords, cleavers and other weapons. Police have arrested 15 accused for the violation of banishment.

Police checked 96 suspected locations, while 118 hotels were also checked.

