Posting women officers onboard warships, more avenues open for them in force: Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has recently started posting women officers onboard warships and more avenues are being opened for them in the force, said the Indian Navy on Tuesday on the occasion of International Woman's Day.

Lieutenant Commander Priyanka Chaudhary is serving as the Logistics Officer on India's only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Chaudhary joined as the logistics officer on July 6, 2009. "Since then it has been a very enriching experience", she said.

Providing more opportunities to women officers, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar in December 2021 said 28 women officers have been deployed on different warships in different roles.

"We have taken measures to provide additional opportunities to women officers. The first women provost officer joined in March this year. Navy is ready to induct women in different capacities," he said while addressing the annual Press conference, a day before the Navy Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

