Potential for spread of terror through social media higher than ever: MoS Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that the problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border.

"The problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border. The Global Terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India have been making efforts to radicalise people and spread terrorism through the use of social media platforms, the internet etc," said Nityanand Rai.

MoS Nityanand Rai said that cyberspace is virtual, borderless and offers complete anonymity.

"Cyberspace is virtual, borderless and offers complete anonymity. With borderless cyberspace coupled with the possibility of instant communication and anonymity, the potential for the spread of terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country," said MoS Nityanand Rai answering a question.

He also said that Law Enforcement Agencies keep a close watch on activities on Social Media Platforms and take suitable action as per the legal provisions.

"Law Enforcement Agencies keep a close watch on activities on Social Media Platforms and take suitable action as per the legal provisions. Further, the Government under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, blocks unlawful and malicious online content including social media accounts, in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above," said MoS Nityanand Rai.

He further added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act 2008 was amended in 2019 for effective and prompt investigation.

"For effective and prompt investigation and prosecution of offences relating to cyber terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act 2008 was amended in 2019 to include Section 66F of Information Technology Act, 2000 in its Schedule," said MoS Home Rai.

( With inputs from ANI )

