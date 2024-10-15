Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme 2024: All You Need to Know as Applications Exceed 1.55 Lakh; Check Details

Over 155,000 candidates have registered for the Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme since the website launched for registration at 5 PM on Sunday. Initially, the scheme aimed for a pilot target of 125,000 applicants, but the response has exceeded expectations. Eligible participants include youth aged 21 to 24 years, with the scheme being administered through the Ministry of Corporate Affairs via the portal www.pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme is set to commence on December 2, offering interns a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and a grant of Rs 6,000 for a duration of 12 months. In the past week, the portal has introduced over 80,000 internship options across 24 sectors, including oil, gas, energy, and automotive. Candidates will be selected for internships through Aadhaar-based registration and verification of their biodata on the portal. A budget provision of Rs 800 crore has been allocated for the pilot project. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the scheme in the Budget 2024, highlighting that youth will have the chance to intern with the top 500 companies in India for a year.

Internship Opportunities Across Various Sectors

Interested candidates will have the chance to intern with companies in 24 different fields. The internships will be available at over 20 companies, covering areas such as operations management, manufacturing, maintenance, sales, travel and hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services. These opportunities will be spread across 37 states and 737 union territories throughout the country.

Eligibility Criteria for Internship Applications

Students who have completed their 12th grade through online or distance learning can apply for the internship program. Candidates must be between 21 and 24 years old, and those exceeding the age limit will not be considered. Additionally, youth with an annual family income of Rs 8 lakh or more, or those with a family member in a government job, as well as graduates from prestigious institutions such as IIT, IIM, IISER, IIIT, or NLU, are ineligible for the scheme. These individuals should refrain from applying.

