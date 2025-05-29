Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Former MP Had 2,000 Obscene Pics and 40 Videos on Mobile Phone, Driver Makes Shocking Claims

The sex tape scandal involving former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna took a dramatic twist on after his car driver, N Kartik, testified in court that Prajwal’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, was aware of her son’s alleged sexual misconduct and had even seen the explicit videos. Kartik, 34, who was the whistleblower behind several rape and sexual harassment cases against Prajwal last year, revealed that he discovered the videos and images in 2019 while secretly looking at Prajwal’s mobile phone. The then MP had left his phone in Kartik’s car during a visit to his girlfriend in Bengaluru. Kartik explained that his curiosity prompted him to check the phone since Prajwal often handled it in a secretive way.

“When I opened the phone, I found videos showing the accused engaging in sexual acts,” Kartik told the court. “The content involved JDS party workers, domestic help, and others. There were over 2,000 photos of women and about 40 to 50 videos, featuring nearly 30 to 40 women.” Kartik said he downloaded these images and videos to his own phone and later showed them to Bhavani Revanna, wife of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, in an effort to alert the family about Prajwal’s behavior.

He also revealed that he lost the phone containing the transferred material, but filed a police complaint and retained a backup on an old phone given to him by Prajwal. In 2022, Kartik’s relationship with Prajwal and his family soured, leading to multiple cases and counter-cases being filed against each other. In 2023, Prajwal secured a court order to prevent Kartik from releasing the private videos and photos to the media. According to Kartik, a pen drive containing the material was given to his lawyer, G Devaraje Gowda—a BJP leader who had contested elections against H D Revanna in Hassan. Kartik stated that the videos and photos that circulated on pen drives in the Hassan constituency before the April 26, 2024 Lok Sabha elections were the same ones he had handed over to his lawyer.

Kartik appeared in court as prosecution witness number 10 in the trial of the first of four rape and sexual harassment cases registered by the Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) after the explicit content involving Prajwal surfaced publicly in April 2024.The trial began on May 2, with a former domestic worker at the Revanna family farmhouse testifying about Prajwal’s alleged assaults. Her statement was recorded during private in-camera proceedings. The SIT filed a chargesheet in December 2024 in the first case, spanning 1,632 pages and supported by 113 witnesses.