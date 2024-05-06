Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: SIT Launches Helpline for Sexual Abuse Victims



The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of sexual harassment by Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has established a helpline number for victims to contact them. SIT Chief and Additional Director General of Police B K Singh announced in a statement that victims can reach out at 6360938947. Singh emphasized that victims are not required to visit the SIT office as the team will personally approach them to provide assistance.

Furthermore, the SIT issued a warning urging the public not to share videos depicting women allegedly being sexually assaulted and molested by Revanna on social media or messaging platforms. "Sharing these videos on messenger services makes it easy to trace individuals, and action will be taken against such offenders," stated Singh. He also emphasized that sharing such content could harm the reputation and dignity of the victims.

Prajwal Revanna, seeking re-election from Hassan as a candidate of the JD(S)-BJP alliance, left the country on April 27, a day after polling in the constituency on April 26. A blue corner notice has been issued against him. While rape and molestation cases have been filed against Prajwal, his father and MLA H D Revanna has been arrested and placed in police custody for allegedly abducting a woman reportedly assaulted by the 33-year-old MP.

