Pratibha Singh Withdraws from Lok Sabha Elections Amid Fears of BJP Victory in Himachal

On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha Election dates. In India, the election will be conducted in seven phases. Himachal will have its elections in the seventh and final phase. Before the elections, political parties are actively announcing their candidates. Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh was offered a ticket for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections; however, she rejected this ticket saying how will people vote if govt has not done anything for them. How will the workers vote for us in such a situation?

Regarding the remaining tickets, there is ample time for decision-making. On June 1, there will be voting in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu emphasized during the meeting that there is still time for deliberation. The allocation of Lok Sabha and Assembly tickets will be finalized within a few days. Congress finds itself on the defensive in Himachal Pradesh. Pratibha Singh criticized the government, highlighting that no assurances have been given to the workers thus far. Given this scenario, how can we expect the workers' support? Consequently, I have declined to participate in the elections. As the Congress President, Mala will need to tour all regions of Himachal.