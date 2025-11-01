Praveen Khandelwal urges centre to rename Delhi as ‘Indraprastha’

New Delhi, Nov 1 BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, on Saturday, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging that the national capital Delhi be renamed “Indraprastha”, linking it to its ancient civilizational, historical, and cultural heritage.

In his letter, Khandelwal said Delhi’s legacy dates back thousands of years and represents the spirit of Indian civilization. He stated that the city was originally established as Indraprastha by the Pandavas during the Mahabharata era — a symbol of dharma (righteousness), justice, and governance based on moral principles.

He also requested that Old Delhi Railway Station be renamed “Indraprastha Junction”, and Indira Gandhi International Airport be renamed “Indraprastha Airport”. Khandelwal further proposed that grand statues of the Pandavas be installed at a prominent location in the capital to honor their role in establishing Indraprastha as the seat of power and moral governance.

Copies of his letter have also been sent to Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ram Mohan Naidu, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Khandelwal emphasised that renaming Delhi would restore its ancient identity and serve as an act of historical justice and cultural revival.

He cited examples of other historic Indian cities such as Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Ujjain, and Varanasi, which have reconnected with their traditional identities. “When other ancient cities are being restored to their original names, Delhi too deserves to reclaim its glorious identity as Indraprastha,” he wrote.

Tracing Delhi’s evolution from Indraprastha to the modern metropolis, Khandelwal noted that the region has been continuously inhabited since the Mahabharata period and remained a hub of trade and governance through the Mauryan, Gupta, Rajput, Sultanate, Mughal, and British eras.

He added that renaming Delhi would also promote spiritual and cultural tourism, boosting trade, employment, and the local economy, while reinforcing India’s global identity as a civilization rooted in its cultural pride.

In his letter to Home Minister Shah, Khandelwal wrote: “Delhi is not merely a modern capital but the living legacy of the great city of ‘Indraprastha’ from the Mahabharata era, where governance based on dharma and ethics was first established. The time has come to restore to our national capital its true name and identity. When every other city is reconnecting with its cultural roots, Delhi too deserves to be called by its glorious name, ‘Indraprastha.’”

“Renaming Delhi as ‘Indraprastha’ will restore history and symbolize our civilizational pride. The name represents India’s ancient values of righteousness, governance, and culture. It will enrich national pride, inspire future generations, and open new avenues for tourism, employment, and economic growth,” he added.

