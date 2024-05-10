Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Arrests Key Accused in BJP Activist Death Case

Mustafa Paichar, the primary suspect in the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Bengaluru, has been apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from his undisclosed location in Karnataka. Nettaru was fatally attacked by two individuals riding a motorcycle on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village, Dakshina Kannada district, allegedly by members associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). Following the incident, PFI was banned in September of the same year. The murder, initially investigated by Bellare police station, was later transferred to the NIA in August 2022.

The NIA, after thorough investigation, filed charges against 20 individuals in January 2023. As per the NIA's findings, Nettaru was targeted with sharp weapons as part of PFI's agenda to instill fear among a particular community and incite communal discord. The investigation also uncovered PFI's formation of covert "killer squads" with the aim of promoting their vision of establishing Islamic rule by 2047. These squads were provided weaponry and trained in surveillance techniques to identify and monitor leaders from specific communities and organizations.

Also Read: Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA raids residence of 3 absconders in Bengaluru

In October of the preceding year, the NIA announced monetary rewards for any information leading to the apprehension of three suspects associated with the case: Naushad (32) from Poyyagudde Padangadi, Abdul Nasir (41) from Somwarpet taluk, and Abdul Rahaman (36). A bounty of Rs 2 lakh each was offered for details on these individuals. Including the absconding suspects, a total of 21 persons have been charged by the NIA under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, and Arms Act.