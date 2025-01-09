Prayagraj Shocker: Doctor Beats Female Employee, Pushes Her to Ground Over Salary Cut Argument; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video has emerged showing female employees at the Community Health Center (CHC) in Soraon town of Uttar Pradeesh's Prayagraj district being physically assaulted by Superintendent Dr Anupam Dwivedi. The incident occurred when data entry operators, including Sushma, approached the superintendent to discuss ongoing salary cuts that they have been facing.

Also Read | Amritsar-Katihar Express Viral Video: TTE and Railway Worker Brutally Kick and Beat Passenger With Belt on Moving Train; One Arrested.

According to reports, the female employees sought a meeting with Dr Dwivedi to address their grievances regarding continuous salary deductions. During the confrontation, tensions escalated, leading to Dr Dwivedi allegedly grabbing one employee by her hair and throwing her to the ground. Witnesses claim that the superintendent's actions were not only aggressive but also indicative of a larger issue regarding the treatment of staff at the facility.

Doctor Beats Female Employee in Prayagraj Health Centre

The employees have accused Dr Dwivedi of monitoring their work through a camera installed in his office and enforcing salary cuts without proper justification. They expressed their frustration over what they described as a culture of intimidation and fear within the workplace.