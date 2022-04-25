Precaution dose will help curb recent COVID-19 surge, urge citizens to take jabs: LNJP MD

With the uptick in Delhi COVID-19 cases, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital said precautions dose will help curb the transmission chain in the ongoing surge and urged citizens to take the jabs on priority.

"It (precaution dose) will have a huge impact on the surge. Precaution doses are available for free in the Delhi government hospitals and it will be important for breaking covid transmission chain. We have seen after 9 months immunity veins so precaution dose will be helpful to boost immunity," Dr Kumar told ANI.

LNJP MD also mentioned that patients who are admitted now are those who are having incomplete vaccination schedules.

"We have seen that after two doses, hospitalisation has reduced, those who are admitted are those whose vaccination schedule is incomplete. The third dose is important to protect the family and society," he added.

Talking about the dominant variant in the present surge, Kumar mentions that the omicron sub-variant has been prevalent and ruled out the XE variant present in the incoming patients.

He highlighted that surge has been witnessed for the past 5 days and positivity has increased to 4-5 PC.

"For the past one week, we have seen this trend. We have 12 patients admitted, 2 children and 10 adults. One child is sick and we have kept him on oxygen support," the LNJP chief said.

Delhi has reported 1,083 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the virus on Sunday. Delhi's active caseload has now reached 3,975.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor