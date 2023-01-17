Preparations to shift Badrinath deity's 'treasure'

Joshimath, Jan 17 Even as residents of Uttarakhand's Joshimath are grappling with land subsidence and cracks that have appeared in the city's structures, the offerings to Lord Badrinarayan have been brought here from Badrinath, and kept in the treasury of Narsingh temple.

Minor cracks were recently detected in the temple premises, due to which arrangements are being made to keep the 'treasure' safe by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

Devotees offer jewellery, diamonds, gems, gold, silver, and cash among other items to the deity during the Char Dham pilgrimage.

The treasure is transferred back to Badrinath, after a ceremonial reopening of the temple.

According to sources, apart from cash in crores, 30 quintals of silver, more than 45 kg of gold and jewellery are included in the treasury.

At present, the winter worship place of the lord is safe but is under threat.

The Committee has been planning to shift the offerings to its Dharamshala, located at Pipalkoti.

On Monday, Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay inspected the place.

He instructed the officials to take immediate steps in shifting the treasure if such a situation arises.

Significantly, Saint Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj of Jyotishpeeth has started the 'Joshimath Raksha Mahayagya,' which will last for 100 days in the temple premises.

10 lakh sacrifices will be made in this.

Along with the saints, the affected people are participating in the Yagya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor