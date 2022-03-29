President confers Padma award on former BJP leader late Kalyan Singh

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader late Kalyan Singh was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan award on Monday.

Singh's son Rajveer Singh, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Etah, received the honour.

Kalyan was the 16th chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from June 24, 1991, to December 6, 1992. He was also Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2014.

The President presented Padma awards for 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

( With inputs from ANI )

