President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras, Assigns Kiren Rijiju to Food Processing Industries Ministry

President Droupadi Murmu has swiftly approved the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of Ministers, effective immediately. Following this decision, the President has instructed that Kiren Rijiju, Cabinet Minister, take on the responsibilities of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in addition to his current portfolio.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect. The President has directed that Kiren Rijiju, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in… pic.twitter.com/odXDf6L90t — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Pashupati Kumar Paras, the President of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), has tendered his resignation as a Union Minister on Tuesday, March 19. Paras, who was serving as the Minister of Food Processing Industries in the Union Cabinet, submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The RLJP president declared his intention to run for the Hajipur constituency, stating that he awaits the upcoming Lok Sabha polls' candidate list from its ally, the BJP. He urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to allocate seats to RLJP members, asserting that if this is not accomplished, alternative options are available.

This comes after growing political developments within the RLJP and its parent party, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). His move follows a series of internal rifts and power struggles within the NDA political circle. The BJP has sealed a seat pact with his estranged nephew, Chirag Paswan, in Bihar.



