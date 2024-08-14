President Droupadi Murmu's Address to the Nation on the Eve of Independence Day 2024: Watch Live Streaming of the President's Speech

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to deliver her address to the nation on August 14, 2024, at 7 pm, the evening before Independence Day. According to an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, her speech will be broadcast live on government social media channels and TV networks. The address will be aired at 7 pm on Akashvani’s national network and will be shown on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by an English version. Regional language versions will be available on Akashvani’s regional networks at 9:30 pm.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision to develop India into a fully developed nation by 2047. In celebration of the 78th Independence Day, the central government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their homes.On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in Old Delhi, followed by the Independence Day parade. He will also deliver a speech from the Red Fort, marking the start of nationwide I-Day celebrations.