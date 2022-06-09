President Kovind arrives in Jammu for IIM's annual convocation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday arrived in Jammu to address the 5th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management here.

President Kovind will be the chief guest on the occasion and deliver the convocation address. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the guests of honour.

"IIM Jammu welcomes the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind as the Chief Guest for the 5th Annual Convocation to be held on 9th June 2022.#IIMJammu #IIMinParadise #Convocation2022 #MBA," tweeted IIT Jammu.

A total of 214 students will be conferred with an MBA degree, including 77 female students. The event president will also inaugurate the diversity cell at IIM Jammu.

Security arrangements have also bene made in Jammu city for the President's visit.

Recently, IIM Jammu also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Department (SDD) at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. The MoU was signed by Professor BS Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu and Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 10, 2022, the President will address the 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor