President Kovind to attend 61st session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Assam's Tamulpur tomorrow

President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the 61st session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha which will be held in Assam's Tamulpur district on Monday.

The session will continue till May 4.

Preparations for the 61st session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha are in full swing and the organizers are ready to welcome more than 1 lakh people during the session.

"It is for the first time in the history of Bodo Sahitya Sabha that the President of India will attend the session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha. The reception committee is now ready to welcome more than 1 lakh people," Assam Minister for Handloom & Textile, Soil Conservation and Welfare of Bodoland, Urkhao Gwra Brahma said.

This year, the session is focusing on 'Stop Food Waste'.

The minister said, "The delegates of Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be around 4,000-5,000. We are trying to make all arrangements to make this year's Bodo Sahitya Sabha session successful. This year, we have taken a moto and trying to spread the message of 'Stop Food Waste'."

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha was founded in 1952 and has been working for the development of literature, culture, and language. It is playing a leading role in maintaining coordination among different ethnic groups. The Bodo Sahitya Sabha is preparing more than 40,000 scientific and technical terms in the Bodo language.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor