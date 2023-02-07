President lauds role of Naval, Telecom and Accounts officials in country's growth

President Draupadi Murmu on Monday invited Officers of the Indian Naval Material Management Service, Assistant Executive Engineers of Central Engineering Services (Roads) and Officer Trainees of Indian Posts & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In her address, the President commended the telecom sector's contribution to the country's progress. She also touched on the many strides that have been made under the Centre's flagship 'Digital India' initiative.

Addressing the officer-trainees of Indian Posts and Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, the President said "The telecom sector has a crucial role in advancing digital connectivity for achieving rapid economic progress. The Digital India initiative is helping the government deliver various public services with more efficiency and transparency. However, we should continue to strive to connect the still unconnected masses, especially in rural and remote areas."

She also highlighted the successful safeguarding of maritime interests by the Indian Navy.

The President said "The Indian Navy has been successfully safeguarding our maritime interests, trade routes and providing assistance during crises. As members of the Indian Naval Material Management Service, they would hold key responsibilities in ensuring the availability of critical supplies to naval ships, submarines and aircraft."

The President urged the Central Engineering Services (Roads) to innovate and implement the best engineering and technological solutions to minimise road accidents.

She said "Connectivity and road infrastructure are vital for the economic growth and development of a nation. In recent years, the government has taken several initiatives to build new highways and upgrade the existing ones. This would ensure faster transportation of goods and ensure better connectivity for the people as well as generate employment opportunities. It is the responsibility of officers of Central Engineering Services to ensure that the infrastructure projects they undertake are energy efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable."

