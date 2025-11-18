President Murmu emphasises effective use of water resources

New Delhi, Nov 18 President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday that by adopting circular water economy systems, all industries and other stakeholders can make effective use of water resources.

Presenting the sixth National Water Awards and Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Awards at a function in Delhi, President Murmu noted that, along with water treatment and recirculation, many industrial units have achieved the target of zero fluid discharge.

She stated that such efforts are useful for water management and conservation, adding that in our national song, the first word Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote is “Sujalam”, which means “blessed with abundant water resources”.

This fact reflects the priority of water for our country, she said.

The President emphasised prioritisation of water conservation and consistent management at the level of central and state governments, district administrations, village panchayats, and municipal bodies.

She noted that numerous educational institutions, citizen groups, and non-governmental organisations are also contributing in this direction.

President Murmu advised farmers and entrepreneurs to adopt innovative methods of maximising production while minimising water consumption.

She highlighted that rational citizens who enthusiastically contribute individually are also important stakeholders in the water-prosperity value chain.

Effective water management is possible only with the participation of individuals, families, society, and the government.

The President said that while using water, everyone should remember that we are using a very valuable asset.

She underlined that tribal communities treat all natural resources, including water, with great respect.

President Murmu stressed that the most efficient use of water resources should be an integral part of the lifestyle of all our citizens.

She advised everyone to remain constantly vigilant about water conservation, both individually and collectively, adding that it is crucial to spread water awareness in our country's public consciousness.

Water can only be harvested and conserved through the power of the people.

The National Water Awards aim to create awareness among the people about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt the best water usage practices.

The Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative has been leading to the emergence of diverse, scalable, and replicable models for artificial groundwater recharge through community participation and convergence of resources.

