President Murmu: Gender inequalities are going down; Yoga, Ayurveda are India's gifts to the world

President Droupadi Murmu, who is the second woman President of the country, on Sunday said that India's new-found confidence stems from the spirit of its youth, its farmers, and above all, its women and further highlighted that gender inequalities are going down.

"India's new-found confidence stems from the spirit of its youth, its farmers, and above all, its women. Gender inequalities are reducing and women are moving ahead, breaking many glass ceilings. Their increasing participation in social and political processes will prove decisive. At the grassroots level, we have more than 14 lakh elected women representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions," the President said in her first address to the nation.

The President highlighted that India's daughters are the biggest hope for the nation and some of them brought laurels to the country at the recently held Commonwealth Games.

"Our daughters are the biggest hope for the nation. Some of them brought laurels for the country at the recently held Commonwealth Games. Of course, India's sportspersons have been making the country proud with their performance in international competitions. A large number of our winners come from underprivileged segments of society. From becoming fighter pilots to space scientists, our daughters are scaling great heights," the President said.

The President highlighted that India is full of diversity and together, everyone should work with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

"In celebrating Independence Day, we are celebrating our 'Bharatiyata'. Our country is full of diversity. But, at the same time, we all have something in common. It is this common thread which binds all of us together and inspires us to walk together with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," said the President.

President Murmu said that India is a very beautiful country, because of its mountains, rivers, lakes and forests and the animals and birds that live in such landscapes. "When the environment is facing new challenges, we must remain determined to preserve all that makes India beautiful. Conserving water, soil and bio-diversity is our duty towards our children. Caring for Mother Nature has been part and parcel of Indian culture. With our traditional life style, we Indians can show the way to the rest of the world. Yoga and Ayurveda are India's invaluable gifts to the world. Their popularity is on the rise all over the globe," she said.

The President said that citizens' existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India.

"Our beloved country has given us everything we have in our life. We should pledge to give everything we can for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of our country. Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India," she said.

President Murmu delivered her maiden address to the nation on Sunday on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Murmu, 64, a tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th president on July 25. She is the youngest and first tribal to hold the top constitutional post. She is the first president to be born after independence.

( With inputs from ANI )

