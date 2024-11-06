Prez Murmu extends greetings on Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 6 President Droupadi Murmu shared her greetings with fellow citizens, devotees and believers on the occasion of the second day of Chhath Puja on Wednesday.

In her message, she said, “On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, the holy festival of faith, fasting and devotion, I extend my hearty congratulations and warm wishes to all my fellow citizens.”

The President went on to shed light on the spiritual and ecological significance of the occasion.

“Chhath Puja, one of the oldest festivals of the country, is an occasion to worship the Sun. This festival also worships the rivers and ponds, the unique gifts of nature. Through rigorous fasting, this festival purifies our minds and souls,” she expressed.

She added that this festival “inspires us to protect and preserve our environment.”

Concluding her message by urging citizens to conserve nature to keep culture thriving, President Murmu expressed: “On the occasion of Chhath Puja, let us re-affirm our faith in Bhagwan Surya, our rivers and the bounty of nature. May this festival bring happiness in our lives and may our reverence for nature continue to grow.”

The second day of the four-day-long Chhath Puja is marked by the pivotal 'Kharna' Puja, a day when devotees, particularly Chhath vrati (the main individual performing the puja) observe a strict fast without food and water, before performing key rituals to honour the Sun God.

The four-day festival represents more than just a religious observance—it’s a time for familial bonding and a call for the well-being of their loved ones.

Beyond its religious and cultural significance, Chhath Puja also carries an ecological message. The festival’s connection to water resources is profound, as devotees gather near rivers, ponds, or other water bodies to offer prayers and perform rituals.

The reverence for nature and the Sun is woven into the fabric of Chhath, symbolising the interconnectedness between humanity and the environment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor