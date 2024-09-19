Prez Murmu in Ujjain today to lay foundation stone for six-lane highway project

Bhopal, Sep 19 President Droupadi Murmu will be in Ujjain on Thursday, where she will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple, attend the Safai Mitra Sammelan and virtually inaugurate a six-lane highway project.

On the second day of her Madhya Pradesh visit, the President is scheduled to visit Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will accompany her.

After visiting the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, President Murmu will do Shramdaan in the temple premises under the Swachhata Hi Seva Pakhwada. She will also visit Shri Mahakal Lok and interact with the craftsmen working there. She will distribute certificates to the Swachhata Mitras and also address the Safai Mitra Sammelan.

The President will virtually lay the foundation stone of a six-lane highway. The 46 km long road project worth Rs 1,692 crore connects the state's two big cities -- Indore and Ujjain. After laying the foundation, she will return to Indore to attend the convocation of the Devi Ahilya University.

The six-lane road project is also the part of MP government's preparation for the Simhastha Mela -- the largest Hindu religious ceremony that will be held in Ujjain in 2028.

As a large number of visitors would land at Indore airport and drive to Ujjain for Simhastha Mela, the road connectivity between these two cities would be crucial. Besides this, the MP government has also been working on strengthening rail connectivity.

In a review meeting last week, CM Yadav said that 'Simhastha' is the responsibility of both the Ujjain and Indore divisions. Several devotees who visit Ujjain's Simhastha, also visit Omkareshwar. Therefore, connectivity between these two cities need to be addressed on priority.

The month-long Simhastha (Kumbh) mela, the largest congregation of Hindus once in 12 years in Madhya Pradesh's religious city of Ujjain will witness a large number of devotees.

On her first day visit to Indore on Wednesday, the President met tribal artists at Mriganayani Emporium and appealed to them to continue their traditional art forms.

The President emphasised the importance of preserving the ancient culture and tradition.

