Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 16 President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here.

Union Ministers and NDA leaders also paid their homage to the former Prime Minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his tribute to the former PM wrote on X in Hindi, "Whenever there is talk of political correctness, loyalty to national interest and steadfastness towards principles in the country, Atal ji will definitely be remembered. On one hand, by establishing BJP, he popularised the ideology of national interest, on the other hand, as the Prime Minister, he strengthened the country strategically and economically. I pay my deepest respects to Bharat Ratna respected Atal ji on his death anniversary."

Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari in a post on X, said, "Former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is a source of inspiration for crores of workers of the country. As a skilled organiser, Atalji's life based on ideology and principles was always dedicated to the nation. Millions of salutes to him today on his memorial day."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while paying tributes to the former PM said he was a public leader and a source of inspiration.

"Tribute to the public leader, an ideal for good governance, source of inspiration for all of us, former Prime Minister 'Bharat Ratna' Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary! Revered Atal ji...His entire life, imbued with the spirit of 'Nation First', is a guide for all public representatives. The memories of respected Atalji will always remain alive in the hearts of all of us," said CM Yogi in his post on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Vajpayee at the memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'.

Rajnath Singh wrote on X, "On the death anniversary of Former Prime Minister Atal ji, I pay my heartfelt tribute to him."

Former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away in 2018. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was a key leader in the BJP.

He became the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in office.

He served as Prime Minister twice, from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and then from March 19, 1998 to May 22, 2004.

Vajpayee was the External Affairs Minister in the Morarji Desai cabinet from 1977 to 1979.

A powerful speaker and a gifted poet, Vajpayee was one of those leaders who was popular across the political spectrum.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor