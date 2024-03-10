Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches ‘Mahtari Vandana Yojana’ Scheme: Know All Details

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh is launching the 'Mahatari Vandana Yojana', providing Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to married women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually join the program and interact with beneficiaries.

Know all About Mahtari Vandana Yojana’ Scheme

Each registered woman will receive Rs 12,000 annually or Rs 1,000 monthly.

Another scheme, 'Krishak Unnati Yojana', will be launched on March 12 to provide financial assistance to paddy farmers.

Farmers whose paddy is procured at the minimum support price (MSP) will receive additional amounts under this scheme.

Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Giriraj Singh will attend the launch of the 'Krishak Unnati Yojana'.

The Chhattisgarh government, under Vishnu Deo Sai, will purchase paddy from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

A record purchase of 1.47 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been made this year, with farmers already paid MSP at Rs 2,183 per quintal.

The scheme will deposit the difference amount of Rs 917 per quintal in farmers' bank accounts.

On March 12, the state government will deposit Rs 13,000 crore in the accounts of over 24 lakh farmers.