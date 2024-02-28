Priyanka Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Crush People’s Mandate by Misusing Probe Agencies

Amidst a political upheaval within the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the party, accused the BJP on Wednesday of attempting to undermine the people's mandate through the misuse of money power and probe agencies.

Asserting the fundamental principle of democracy, Vadra emphasized that the public possesses the right to elect a government according to their preferences.

The people of Himachal used this right and formed the Congress government with a clear majority. But the BJP wants to crush this right of the people of Himachal by misusing the money power, power of agencies and its power of the Centre, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

लोकतंत्र में आम जनता को अपनी पसंद की सरकार चुनने का अधिकार है। हिमाचल की जनता ने अपने इसी अधिकार का इस्तेमाल किया और स्पष्ट बहुमत से कांग्रेस की सरकार बनाई। लेकिन भाजपा धनबल, एजेंसियों की ताकत और केंद्र की सत्ता का दुरुपयोग करके हिमाचल वासियों के इस अधिकार को कुचलना चाहती है। इस… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 28, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked that the manner in which the BJP is leveraging governmental security and other resources for this objective is unparalleled in the nation's history. Highlighting the political dynamics, she noted that when a party with 25 MLAs is contesting the authority of a majority comprised of 43 MLAs, it unequivocally suggests a reliance on the unethical practice of enticing representatives, commonly known as horse-trading.

This attitude of theirs (the BJP) is unethical and unconstitutional. The people of Himachal and the country are watching everything. The BJP, which did not stand with the people of the state during the natural disaster, now wants to push the state into political disaster, she said.

On Wednesday, the Congress asserted that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' cannot usurp the mandate bestowed by the people of Himachal Pradesh. The party declared its unwavering stance, affirming its readiness to undertake decisive measures in the interest of preserving its integrity and safeguarding its position.