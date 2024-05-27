Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP Government: Questions Economic Disparity Amidst Rapid Growth

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent figure in the Congress party, criticized the BJP-led Centre, questioning why people have not prospered if the country’s economy is growing at a rapid pace.

Speaking at her inaugural Lok Sabha election rally in Punjab in support of Amar Singh, the Congress contender from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gandhi leveled accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he engages in deceitful rhetoric and empty assurances to the populace solely to seize power.

During another rally held in Chandigarh, she rebuffed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) accusation that the Congress is anti-Hindu, asserting that her party's principles are rooted in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. She said that these teachings advocate truth, love, harmony, and non-violence.

In Fatehgarh Sahib, the Congress general secretary implored the public to secure Singh's triumph in the upcoming June 1 elections. Critiquing the Modi administration, she asserted that a staggering 70 crore young individuals are unemployed nationwide, marking the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. Gandhi highlighted that government departments currently have 30 lakh vacant positions.

“He (Modi) makes big claims that the economy is growing at a rapid pace. If it is growing so fast and if the country is really witnessing progress, then why is there no progress in your (people) lives? Why did your children not get employment? “Why has inflation gone up so much? If the country is progressing, why are the steel factories shutting down here? Why is the industry being weakened by the imposition of the GST (Goods and Services Tax)?” Gandhi asked the gathering.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP has no respect for the public. “They do not talk about your problems. They do not say what they are doing to contain inflation and bring down unemployment. They do not say why women are feeling unsafe in Punjab. They do not say why the drugs problem has become so serious here,” she said, adding that only the Congress talks about people’s issues.