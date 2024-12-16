Priyanka Gandhi Raises Issue of Compensation for Man-Animal Conflict in Lok Sabha

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue of compensation for victims of man-animal conflicts in the Lok Sabha on Monday. During the Question Hour, she asked whether the government planned to increase compensation for ordinary citizens and farmers affected by such incidents.

She pointed out that on Sunday, a person was affected in an attack by an elephant in her constituency. In response, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav stated that the supplementary question did not pertain to the listed agenda.

However, he elaborated that the administration and the forest department were collaborating in Wayanad, which borders Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. He also mentioned that a copy of the government’s work in this regard would be shared with the Wayanad MP.



