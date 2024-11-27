Priyanka Gandhi Receives Wayanad By-Election Certificate; Likely To Take Oath As MP on November 28

On Wednesday, Congress leaders from Wayanad presented the election certificate for the parliamentary by-election to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Rahul Gandhi also present during the ceremony. Sources indicated that Priyanka Gandhi is expected to take the oath in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Meanwhile, leaders from Wayanad handed over the election certificate for the Wayanad parliamentary by-election to Priyanka Gandhi and extended their best wishes.

On the occasion, Rahul Gandhi was seen sharing sweets with Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their overwhelming support and trust. She also conveyed deep appreciation to the leaders for their steadfast efforts throughout the election, sources said.

During the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi held productive discussions with local leaders about the future course of action, focusing on addressing regional concerns and working together for the development and welfare of Wayanad, sources said. Priyanka Gandhi secured a resounding victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Saturday, winning by a margin of over four lakh votes. This victory surpassed her brother Rahul Gandhi's margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and marked her successful electoral debut. The 52-year-old Congress leader defeated Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI(M)-led LDF, receiving more than six lakh votes to succeed Rahul Gandhi in the hill constituency, which he had represented twice since the 2019 elections.

