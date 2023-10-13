Probe ordered into video showing medical staff dancing

Lucknow, Oct 13 A probe has been ordered into a viral video that shows medical personnel dancing inside the Mal Community Health Centre in Lucknow.

A two-member investigative panel has initiated an inquiry into the viral video.

Manoj Agrawal, the chief medical officer of Lucknow, said: “We will conduct a thorough investigation, and if any wrongdoing is confirmed, appropriate action will be taken.”

The video features several staff members seated on chairs, with a female staff member dancing.

The staff at the Community Health Centre (CHC) stated that the video was recorded on August 15.

They said that following a function, some staff members celebrated, as only emergency services were operational on that day, while other services such as the Outpatient Department (OPD) were temporarily closed.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Nishant Nirvan and Dr Vinay Mishra have been appointed to probe the incident.

