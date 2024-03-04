Probe Reveals Misuse of Govt Funds by Congress Leader Salman Khurshid's Wife and Associates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife, Louise Khurshid, and two others of laundering Rs 71.50 lakh in central government funds through a trust they managed for specially-abled individuals. The ED statement revealed the provisional attachment of 15 agricultural plots in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, and bank deposits totaling Rs 45.92 lakh in the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, a probe into the matter found that the grant-in-aid of Rs 71.50 lakh meant for government-sanctioned camps was not utilized for its intended purpose. Instead, the funds were allegedly laundered by Pratyush Shukla, a trust representative, Mohammad Athar (Athar Farooqui), trust secretary, and Louise Khurshid, project director. The agency claims that the funds were misappropriated for personal gain and the benefit of the trust.

The Enforcement Directorate had previously registered Louise Khurshid's statement at its Lucknow zonal office. The money laundering case originated from 17 FIRs filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Uttar Pradesh Police, resulting in charge sheets against Athar and Louise Khurshid. Last month, a court in Uttar Pradesh

's Bareilly district issued an arrest warrant for both individuals.

The allegations pertain to a program in 2009-10 organized by the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust for the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment to disabled individuals in Bareilly. The state government initiated an investigation after discrepancies in fund utilization were reported. The investigation revealed the misuse of government funds, including the use of fake seals and signatures in the program.

Pratyush Shukla, a representative implicated in the case, passed away a few years ago. The ED recorded statements from Shukla's wife and others. Legal proceedings against Shukla were abated.

In response to these developments, the ED has provisionally attached 15 agricultural plots valued at Rs 29.51 lakh in Farrukhabad and bank deposits totaling Rs 16.41 lakh in four accounts of the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust. The ED's action is based on its claim that the funds received as grant-in-aid were laundered for personal gain, leading to the generation of proceeds of crime.

The investigation is ongoing, with the agency summoning Louise Khurshid for further questioning on March 11. The ED seeks to delve deeper into the allegations of money laundering and illicit use of government funds in connection with the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust.

