Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed first female Vice-Chancellor of JNU
By ANI | Published: February 7, 2022 12:37 PM2022-02-07T12:37:45+5:302022-02-07T12:45:02+5:30
President of India Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as the Visitor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University has appointed Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the next Vice-Chancellor of JNU, read the official order.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as the Visitor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University has appointed Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the next Vice-Chancellor of JNU, read the official order.
"She is the first female Vice-Chancellor of JNU. I am handing over the charge to her today and wish her success in her new role," reads a press note undersigned by outgoing VC M. Jagadesh Kumar.
As per the official order passed by the Ministry of Education, Pandit's tenure will be of five years.
She is a professor working with the Department of Politics and Public Administration in Savitribai Phule Pune University.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app