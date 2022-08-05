Promotions of state government employees banned in Jharkhand

The High Court of Jharkhand has banned all promotions of government employees across the state. Justice SN Pathak has ruled out this order after a petitioner filed a plea in court saying that decision of the police department will be difficult on the general category employees.

The court has also ordered Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha and the state government to file affidavits in this regard. The petitioner has been identified as Shrikant Dubey, he informed that the DCP and top officials of the police department issued an order on June 23 on granting promotions to assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) for the post of sub-inspectors (SI).

According to Dubey, the police order stated that ASIs in the reserved category can take a promotion in the general category. While Dubey claimed that there are no such facilities given to the officials.