Protect farmers’ interests and members’ rights while empowering state-level market committees: Maha Dy CM

Mumbai, May 15 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that farmers' interests and members' rights must be safeguarded while developing state-level markets in line with nationally recognised markets.

“The rights of the market committee members must also be protected. These members are elected from among public representatives and represent farmers and various sections of society. Preserving their rights is in the best interest of both farmers and society. This will lead to more efficient and robust market committees. While making decisions related to market committees, farmers’ welfare should remain the top priority," he remarked during a meeting held at Mantralaya regarding issues related to Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC).

The meeting, chaired by Pawar, was convened to discuss the development of state-level markets in line with national markets, tax reforms in APMCs, maintenance and renovation of APMCs, issues related to Goods and Services Tax (GST), challenges faced by small industries and traders regarding business tax, and provision of land for a steel market at Kalamboli through CIDCO.

“Market committees have consistently worked to provide a secure market for farmers’ produce and to support their economic progress. Protecting farmers’ interests is a top priority for the state. As per the provisions of the Central Government’s Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department’s 2017 law, the state has proposed amending the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963, to establish nationally recognised market committees and convert existing ones into such markets. After the establishment of national market committees, the government will appoint nominated members. The meeting also discussed the development of state-level markets in line with the national model. Pawar directed that decisions should only be taken after consulting farmer representatives,” said the release issued by Pawar’s office.

Meanwhile, the Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat said that the Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Leather Workers Development Corporation and Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation attached to the department should study schemes that have become obsolete in the past few years and prepare new ones as young entrepreneurs need modern tools, digital skills and a strong marketing system for their business.

He further added that these corporations should implement entrepreneurship development schemes to create employment and self-employment opportunities.

Minister Shirsat said the Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Leather Workers Development Corporation should prepare a programme to modernise the leather industry, develop technology, create markets and provide skill development and business training to the scheduled caste leather artisans.

He added that the corporation should promote startup culture and organise skill development training.

“While designing the new scheme, various aspects such as technical training for business, market links, branding and support for digital platforms should be included. Considering the easy and widespread use of WhatsApp, the benefits of important services of the department will soon be available directly through WhatsApp,” said the minister.

He reviewed the current status of the grant schemes, seed capital schemes, direct loan schemes and training schemes implemented by the corporations.

