'Proxy' candidate appearing for Kolkata Police's SI recruitment exam arrested

Kolkata, Dec 31 A "proxy" candidate appearing in the recruitment exam for Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector was caught red-handed in the city, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Lakhai Ghosh, who was not the aspirant, appeared for the exam.

The fraud came to light when the signature on the admit card and that of Ghosh mismatched.

The actual aspirant was Abdul Khaleque, the police said.

Ghosh, who hails from Murshidabad, was sitting for the inspector's recruitment exam on Khaleque's behalf.

Ghosh had managed to sit for the exam without attracting attention. However, the examiner noticed that his face did not match the photograph on the admit card, raising suspicion. Soon, other documents were verified.

That's when the discrepancy was discovered. It was found that Ghosh's signature did not match the signature on the document.

Police officers immediately detained Ghosh and began questioning him.

Reports suggest that both hailed from Murshidabad and met there.

"The person who has appeared on behalf of the actual candidate has been arrested. He is being questioned," said the police.

Police sources said the officers are trying to find the actual candidate who was supposed to appear in the examination. A search has started to catch him and bring him face-to-face with the proxy candidate.

Police are trying to find out whether any financial arrangement was made between the two and if a racket was behind the conspiracy.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, allegations of malpractice had surfaced surrounding the written examination for the Kolkata Police constable recruitment.

Several individuals were arrested in connection with that incident. Moreover, Gaighata Police arrested 12 people on charges of supplying fraudulent materials to the examination centres.

Bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets, and other incriminating items were recovered from those arrested.

Furthermore, during the investigation, the authorities uncovered a large-scale racket of "proxy" candidates.

