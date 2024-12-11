Public Holiday in Bengaluru on December 11: Namma Metro Train Will Run As per Schedule Today, Says BMRCL

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said Namma Metro Train services will run as per daily routine on Wednesday, December 11. The clarification came after the Karnataka government declared a public holiday for all government offices, schools, and colleges on Tuesday.

Also Read | Public Holiday in Karnataka on December 11: Schools and Colleges Closed Today.

The state government has declared a three-day mourning period starting from December 10 to 12 for the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader NM Krishna, who died at the age of 92 due to illness. During this period, there will be no public entertainment events, and national flags will be displayed at half-mast on all government facilities.

Karnataka | Despite the public holiday declared for the sad demise of former CM SM Krishna, Namma Metro will run as usual on 11th December. Schools, colleges, and govt offices will remain closed, but Metro services are available: BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd) — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024

"Despite the public holiday declared for the sad demise of former CM SM Krishna, Namma Metro will run as usual on 11th December. Schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed, but Metro services are available," said BMRCL.

Meanwhile, Banks and other financial institutions will remain open today. Bank branches will operate as usual, allowing citizens to carry out necessary banking transactions.