Puducherry government full of brokers, alleges Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has expressed concern over law and order situation in the union territory and alleged that it was difficult for people to meet ministers and they have to "go through brokers".

The Congress leader alleged that the AINRC-BJP government was "incapable of controlling the rampant sale of cannabis among students and youth".

"Puducherry government is a government full of brokers. Incidents of bomb blasts increasing in the state day by day but government is not paying attention," he alleged.

Narayanasamy claimed that people wanting to meet ministers "have to go through brokers".

He also said that the government was responsible for postponement of local body elections in Pondicherry.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor