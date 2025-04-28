Puducherry Fire: Unidentified Individuals Set Fire Near Abishegapakkam Lake, Causing Massive Wildlife Loss (Watch Video)

A shocking incident took place in  Abishegapakkam lake in Puducherry were a fire set by an unidentified individuals killed peacocks and various birds. This act has left the residents in shock. 

The 150-acre lake, a haven for wildlife, became a target for anti-social elements. The fire spread rapidly, destroying nests and eggs, causing widespread damage. Police are investigating the matter and finding out the reason behind the fire. 

Abishegapakkam Lake, known for attracting migratory birds and supporting a rich biodiversity, now faces widespread damage that could take years to recover.

