Pulwama terror attack: Security officials lay wreath on mortal remains of CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar

Security officials on Monday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar who lost his life in a terrorist attack in the Gangoo area of Pulwama on Sunday.

An Assistant Sub Inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in a terrorist attack which targeted a joint checkpoint of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday.

He has been identified as ASI Vinod Kumar of 182 Battalion and a resident of Farukkabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchards. In the firing, CRPF's assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar got seriously injured.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The entire area has been cordoned off and the search operations are underway, police said.

In view of this development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet, "I salute the bravery and supreme sacrifice of CRPF's ASI, Vinod Kumar in the line of duty. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Strongly condemn heinous terror attack on a naka party in Pulwama. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to the perpetrators."

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are probing the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

