Pune court bars female lawyers from 'arranging' hair in courtroom, withdraws diktat
By IANS | Published: October 24, 2022 06:33 PM 2022-10-24T18:33:02+5:30 2022-10-24T18:50:07+5:30
Pune, Oct 24 In a bizarre development, the Pune district court last week put up a notice barring ...
Pune, Oct 24 In a bizarre development, the Pune district court last week put up a notice barring women from "arranging" their hair in the open courts as it "disturbed" the court's functioning.
Coming during the ongoing court vacations, the October 20 notice - which drew a rage of protests on the social media - was quietly withdrawn after a couple of days.
The Registrar's notice, issued "
Pune criminal lawyer Vijayalaxmi Khopade wondered what is the whole point of such a notice and said women may be forced to quickly "arrange" their hair if it is falling on their face and it is not a "disturbing act" by any standards.
The order drew a spate of comments and protests on the social media including by senior counsel Indira Jaising who said: "Wow now look! Who is distracted by women advocates and why."
Author Mini Nair asked: "Wonder when they will ask us to cease existing???", and another Twitteratti wondered whether should they (women) all go bald?
Celeb photographer Atul Kasbekar said: "LoLa Men getting distracted to this extent by a woman's mane is fascinating."
Khalida Parveen's comment was: "Seriously, it's a joke.. Usually men fix their hair. Even they carry a small comb in their pockets."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app