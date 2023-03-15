Pune techie smothers wife, son with plastic bags and commits suicide

Pune, March 15 A Pune-based techie allegedly killed his wife and their minor son before committing suicide, police said on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, the techie is identified as Sudipto Ganguly, 44, who suffocated his wife Priyanka, 40, and their son Tanish, 8, with plastic bags and then reportedly ended his life in their home in Aundh area of the city.

The Chaturshringi police station was alerted of the development after Ganguly's Bengaluru-based brother informed his friends here that nobody from Sudipto's family was answering his phone calls.

A 'missing' complaint was lodged late on Tuesday night and a police team, accompanied by Ganguly's brother who rushed here, reached the techie's home - only to find three bodies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor