Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Exit polls for AAP in Punjab

The elections were held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition was between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was held on a single phase on 20th February. Apart from elections the people always get curious to see exit polls of the year. Here, are the exit polls for AAP in Punjab.

Exit polls for AAP in Punjab:

India Today-Axis: 42-51

India News-MRC: 55

India TV-CVoter: 59-67

News 24-Today's Chanakya: 54

ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 36-46