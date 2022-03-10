Punjab Assembly Results 2022: Arvind Kejriwal visits the Hanuman temple in Delhi after victory in Punjab

After the glorious victory in Punjab, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman temple in the national capital. Also, AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann has won from Dhuri constituency. Bhagwant Mann addressed the people of Punjab in Sangrur at 1 pm. The AAP is all set to mark its win in Punjab. The party has defeat powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.

Reacting to AAP's win in Punjab, leader Arvind Kejriwal said "Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution". Party supporters celebrated outside the AAP office in Delhi over its superb performance in Punjab.