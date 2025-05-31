Punjab By-Poll 2025: BJP Fields Jeevan Gupta From Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency

The BJP has finalised its candidate for the by-election to the Ludhiana West Assembly seat in Punjab on Saturday, May 31. After much deliberation, the party has announced Jeevan Gupta as its candidate. Gupta is a former general secretary of BJP Punjab and is currently a core group member of the state unit.

A senior leader within BJP Punjab, Jeevan Gupta has played an active role in the party's organisational activities. His name had previously featured among the probable candidates for the Ludhiana West seat.

The by-election to the Ludhiana West Assembly seat will be held on June 19, 2025, and the results will be declared on June 23.