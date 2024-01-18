Punjab CM questions SGPC chief’s silence over Harsimrat’s remark hurting Sikh sentiments

Chandigarh, Jan 18 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday questioned the silence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President, Harjinder Singh Dhami, over the statement of Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, equating the election symbol of the Akali Dal with that of the scales of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

"For us, this takkadi (election symbol of SAD) is no less important than the takkadi of Guru Nanak Sahib,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal had said while addressing a crowd on Maghi day.

The Chief Minister in a statement said that it is surprising that though Harsimrat Badal had hurt the psyche of every Sikh by giving such irresponsible and baseless statements, the SGPC is mum over the issue.

Bhagwant Mann said this reflects that Dhami is nothing more than a loyal volunteer of the Akali Dal in general and the Badal family in particular.

Mann said the SGPC chief had turned a blind eye towards all misdeeds of his masters, thereby hurting the sentiments of the entire Sikh community.

The Chief Minister said Harsimrat Badal’s statement came on the day of Maghi but the stoic silence observed by Dhami over the issue even after so many days, has vindicated his stand that the SGPC chief is merely a puppet in hands of the Badals.

He said it is surprising that the SGPC chief sees no wrong in all the mindless actions of the Badal family despite the fact that they are against the basic tenets of Sikhism.

Mann cautioned Dhami that the Sikhs will not forgive him for this policy of appeasement towards his masters and will teach him a befitting lesson.

