Punjab CM vows exemplary punishment for threatening emails to Golden Temple

Amritsar, July 22 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday vowed to ensure exemplary punishment for the perpetrators behind the unpardonable crime of sending threatening emails to the holiest Sikh shrine, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple.

“People from across the globe visit this sacred place and pray for the progress and security of their families and friends. How can we allow anyone to issue threats to this holy place?” said the Chief Minister after paying obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib. The Chief Minister said the government is investigating the matter and has obtained vital clues.

He assured that the case would be resolved soon, as the police have already identified culprits. Scientific verification is underway, and details will be shared upon its completion, added Mann. The Chief Minister emphasised the government remains vigilant about the security of this sacred place, which is visited by millions of devotees daily. He added the government has also asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for any significant leads in the case.

Mann noted that an eagle eye is being kept on the entire situation, adding that security in the holy city has already been beefed up. He affirmed the culprits will not be able to hide anywhere in the world and that the government will ensure the severest possible punishment for them. He said it is the duty of the government, and no stone will be left unturned for it.

After paying obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib and praying for peace, progress, and prosperity in the state, Mann said not only Sikhs, but every Punjabi draws strength from this land blessed by the great Gurus. Mann expressed hope that the spirit of communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood continues to strengthen in Punjab, and that the state leads the country in every sphere.

